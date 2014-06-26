FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philadelphia policeman gets 15 years for tipping brother to drug probe
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 26, 2014 / 8:40 PM / 3 years ago

Philadelphia policeman gets 15 years for tipping brother to drug probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge has sentenced a former Philadelphia police officer to 15 years in prison for informing his half-brother that authorities were investigating him for dealing heroin.

Rafael Cordero, 53, was arrested in 2012 after authorities uncovered his relationship with David Garcia, who once ran one of the city’s biggest heroin distribution rings, according to court documents.

The sentence imposed on Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Paul Diamond exceeded that sought by federal prosecutors.

A jury found Cordero guilty in December for obstructing justice after he told Garcia the federal Drug Enforcement Agency was surveilling his operations. He was also convicted of lying to police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Until his arrest, Cordero worked in the criminal intelligence unit, where he gathered information about criminal activity and shared it with police and federal authorities, according to court documents.

Reporting by John Clarke; Editing by Ian Simpson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.