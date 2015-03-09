Philadelphia's 'Black Madam' found guilty in buttocks injection death of Londoner

(Reuters) - A Philadelphia hip-hop artist known as the “Black Madam” was found guilty on Monday of third-degree murder in the accidental killing of a British woman by an illegal injection of silicone into her buttocks, court officials said.

A jury also found Padge Victoria Windslowe, 43, guilty of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a criminal instrument in the death of Claudia Aderotimi, who traveled to the United States in February 2011 after seeing an online advertisement for the cosmetic “enhancement” procedure.

Aderotimi, 20, agreed to have Windslowe perform the injection, even though the self-styled Black Madam was untrained and unlicensed, according to the Philadelphia district attorney’s office.

Shortly after the injection, Aderotimi experienced chest pains as the silicone traveled through her system. Windslowe left Aderotimi at the hotel where the procedure was performed and the Londoner died a short time later, the district attorney’s office said.

The medical examiner determined Aderotimi died as a result of a pulmonary embolism caused by the injection.

“What Ms. Windslowe did was nothing short of deplorable,” District Attorney Seth Williams said in a statement.

Windslowe’s lawyer could not be reached for comment.

Her sentencing is scheduled for June 11. She faces 20 to 40 years in prison on the murder charge alone.

After Aderotimi’s death, Windslowe performed more procedures, according to the district attorney’s office. A young Philadelphia woman suffered a pulmonary embolism after Windslowe injected her with silicone, but survived, prosecutors added.

Windslowe was apprehended in 2012 in Philadelphia’s East Germantown neighborhood at a “pumping party,” where she was about to perform more procedures similar to the one that killed Aderotimi, the district attorney’s office said.

On her Facebook artist page, Windslowe describes her music as a mix of goth, industrial, dance and rap. “What happens when an artist emerges that cannot be bound by stereotypes or conventional logic?” she asks in her biography on the social media site.