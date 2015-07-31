FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pennsylvania man accused of escaping jail, killing friend captured
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 31, 2015 / 3:17 PM / 2 years ago

Pennsylvania man accused of escaping jail, killing friend captured

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 38-year-old Pennsylvania man accused of escaping from jail and then killing a woman in her nearby home has been captured, state police said on Friday.

Robert Crissman escaped from Armstrong County Jail, about 45 miles northeast of Pittsburgh, early on Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement. It was not immediately clear how he was captured.

Crissman had been serving time at the jail for a drug charge and probation violation and was not initially considered dangerous.

He is accused of sneaking out of the jail while on cafeteria duty and walking directly to the house of Tammy Long, 55, who lived a mile away, Armstrong County District Attorney Scott Andreassi told reporters.

Long, who was an acquaintance of Crissman, invited him into her home without knowing he was an escaped inmate, Andreassi said.

After the slaying, Crissman is suspected of stealing pickup owned by Long’s boyfriend, police said.

Crissman’s capture comes about a month after the apprehensions of two murderers who made an elaborate escape from a maximum-security prison in upstate New York.

The escape of David Sweat and Richard Matt, who was shot and killed during his arrest, resulted in criminal charges against two prison workers accused of aiding in the breakout.

Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.