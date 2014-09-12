Philadelphia woman who posed in Muslim garb guilty of child assault

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - A former childcare worker accused of dressing in traditional Muslim garb to abduct a kindergartner from her Philadelphia school was found guilty of sexually assaulting the child after holding her overnight.

After a shocking four-week trial, Christina Regusters, 21, was found guilty of aggravated assault, kidnapping, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and a slew of related offenses after a jury deliberated for two days.

“She is a danger,” Erin O‘Brien, an assistant Philadelphia district attorney told KYW-1060 radio. “She really is the monster under the bed.”

Regusters posed as the victim’s mother, who wears Muslim clothing, by dressing in a black headscarf that covered her face before signing the child out for early dismissal in January 2013.

The victim was found in a playground early the next morning wearing a T-shirt on which police later found the Regusters’ DNA.

During the trial, prosecutors detailed Regusters’ Internet searches for violent pornography and displayed a broomstick allegedly used to sexually assault the child. A relative also testified that Regusters had also molested her daughter.

The women’s lawyer, W. Frederick Harrison Jr., argued that she had rescued the child from a unnamed male in her home, and that was how her DNA came to be found on the T-shirt.

“The DNA was a tremendous obstacle to overcome as well as the Internet searches,” Harrison said. “Those things were her undoing.”

The girl’s family has sued the city’s school district, alleging that it was negligent in failing to ask for identification at the school.

Regusters had previously turned down a plea deal offering 40 to 80 years in prison. She now faces life in prison. Sentencing is set for Dec. 15.