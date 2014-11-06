Philadelphia abduction suspect accused of violent rape in Virginia

Delvin Barnes is pictured in this booking photo courtesy of Philadelphia Police Deptartment. Carlesha Freeland-Gaither, 22, was located in Jessup, Maryland, Philadelphia detectives said on November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Philadelphia Police Deptartment/Handout

(Reuters) - A 37-year-old man accused of abducting a woman from a Philadelphia sidewalk this week in a dramatic act caught on surveillance video faces attempted murder and rape charges for a separate incident in Virginia, police said on Thursday.

Delvin Barnes, who police initially identified as Devlen Barnes, was arrested in a parking lot on Wednesday in Jessup, Maryland, over 100 miles (160 km) from where he is suspected of kidnapping 22-year old Carlesha Freeland-Gaither three days earlier, the Philadelphia Police Department said in a statement.

Freeland-Gaither was found alive in the back of Barnes’ car with minor injuries, police said.

Barnes, who appeared in an extradition hearing at the District Court of Maryland on Thursday, will be transported to Charles City, Virginia, where he is also accused of raping, beating and burning a 16-year-old girl, prosecutors said.

The girl in that case went missing in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 1 and was found at a local business two days later, naked, bleeding, severely burned and smelling of bleach and gasoline, the Charles City County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Investigators say they have DNA evidence that links Barnes to the crime. Police had issued an arrest warrant for him on Oct. 28.

Authorities, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and local police, tracked Barnes with the assistance of tips from the public after releasing surveillance video footage of the abduction, in which an assailant can be seen chasing Freeland-Gaither and forcing her into a car.

“With the help of the media and many, many citizens who called in tips, we were able to identify this individual, identify his car, and track it into Maryland,” said Ed Hanko, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Philadelphia Division, at a press conference on Wednesday night.

Police said they also tracked Barnes through a GPS device in his vehicle.

After Barnes faces charges in Virginia, he will likely be tried in Philadelphia on federal charges of kidnapping and assault, police said.