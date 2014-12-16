FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suspect in Pennsylvania killings died of 'self-inflicted cutting wounds': district attorney
#U.S.
December 16, 2014 / 9:50 PM / 3 years ago

Suspect in Pennsylvania killings died of 'self-inflicted cutting wounds': district attorney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The suspect in six Pennsylvania killings, whose body was discovered near his home on Tuesday, died of “self-inflicted cutting wounds,” the local district attorney said.

Bradley William Stone, 35, of Pennsburg was being sought in the deaths on Monday of his ex-wife, her mother, grandmother, sister and two other family members, including his 14-year-old niece.

Montgomery County District Attorney Risa Vetri Ferman said at a news conference that Stone’s body was found on Tuesday afternoon about a half mile from his home.

Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Bill Trott

