FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pennsylvania teen dies in manure pit, trapped under farm equipment
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 10, 2014 / 3:25 PM / 3 years ago

Pennsylvania teen dies in manure pit, trapped under farm equipment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARRISBURG Penn (Reuters) - A 15-year-old drowned in a manure pit in Pennsylvania when a piece of farm equipment overturned and trapped him underneath, officials said on Sunday.

Police said the youth from the south-central town of Intercourse was driving a skid loader, a compact piece of equipment that helps farmers remove manure from barns, on Saturday when it accidentally toppled into the farm’s 4 ft-deep manure pond.

The teenager was buckled into the seat of the loader and could not escape in time, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene after the machine was pulled out by a towing company.

Reporting by David DeKok; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.