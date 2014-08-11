Philadelphia man confesses to killing wife while jogging: police

(Reuters) - A Philadelphia man was charged with murder after confessing that he strangled his wife while she was out for an evening jog, police said on Sunday.

Christopher Murray, 48, failed a lie detector test and then admitted to killing his wife, Police Lieutenant Philip Riehl told a news conference.

Murray told investigators that he and his wife, Constance Murray, 46, had argued on the evening of Aug. 4 and she left for a walk or jog in a park near their home.

Murray followed his wife in his car. The pair argued on a park bench, where Murray strangled her, police said.

“She went up there voluntarily to talk to him about whatever was going on and things went bad,” Riehl said.

Her body was found early the next morning, police said.

Police said they did not believe Murray set out in his car with the intention of killing his wife. Surveillance video from the area showed his vehicle in the area.

The Murrays have two daughters, according to the Philadelphia Daily News. It was unclear if Murray had obtained an attorney.