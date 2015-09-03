Pennsylvania police seek driver in attack on officer thrown down embankment

PITTSBURGH (Reuters) - Pennsylvania state police on Thursday sought a man they said attacked a female police officer and threw her down an embankment along a highway.

Officer Melissa Ruch of the West Penn Township Police Department called for backup Wednesday on state Route 309, about 25 miles northwest of Allentown in eastern Pennsylvania, according to a police report.

When officers arrived, they found Ruch with non-life threatening injuries at the bottom of an embankment.

Police said the motorist had attacked Ruch after she encountered his car on the roadway. A state police dispatcher said she did not know whether Ruch had pulled the vehicle over and declined to confirm local media reports that the car appeared to be disabled and the officer had stopped to offer assistance.

Ruch was airlifted to Lehigh Valley Hospital, according to the report.

The attacker was described as a heavyset Hispanic man wearing a black T-shirt and jean shorts, and weighing between 240 and 260 pounds and is between 6-foot-2 inches and 6-foot-4 inches tall, according to the police report.

The assault comes after a string of attacks on law enforcement around the United States, eight of them reported to be fatal in the past month. Tensions between authorities and the public nationwide have ratcheted up amid accusations of police brutality and unfair treatment of minorities.