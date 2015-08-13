FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Coach convicted under Pennsylvania law against sex with students of any age
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 13, 2015 / 9:40 PM / 2 years ago

Coach convicted under Pennsylvania law against sex with students of any age

Elizabeth Daley

3 Min Read

Megan Batykefer, 31, who coached at North Allegheny Senior High School in the Pittsburgh suburb of Wexford is shown in this booking photo provided by Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Allegheny County Jail/Handout

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (Reuters) - A high school rowing coach was found guilty on Thursday of sexual assault for her consensual relationship with an 18-year-old pupil under a Pennsylvania law prohibiting sex between teachers and students of any age.

Megan Batykefer, 31, who coached at North Allegheny Senior High School in the Pittsburgh suburb of Wexford, could face up to seven years behind bars at her sentencing on Nov. 10 at the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas, according to court documents.

The age of consent for sex is 16 in Pennsylvania, but a 2012 law allows felony charges of institutional sexual assault to be filed against teachers who have sex with students of any age.

After his 18th birthday in April 2014, the boy told Batykefer, who had been coaching him since 2012, about his feelings for her and they began a sexual relationship, according to the criminal complaint.

The boy “realized that it would’ve been inappropriate for him to be involved romantically with her when he was less than 18 years of age so he waited to let her know how he felt,” the complaint said.

Both Batykefer and the student, who is not identified in the complaint, said their sexual relationship was consensual and took place before and after he graduated in June 2014.

Batykefer’s lawyer argued at the trial that the charges should be thrown out because the Pennsylvania law was overly broad and unconstitutional.

Judge Edward Borkowski convicted her after ruling that “there is no constitutional protection for school employees to engage in sexual relations with their students... While the victim acknowledges that it was a consensual sexual relationship, the purpose of the statute is to protect students from such undue and coercive influence.”

Batykefer’s lawyer declined to comment.

Several other states, including Texas and New Jersey, have similar laws against sex between teachers and students of any age.

In Washington state, choir teacher Matthew Hirschfelder challenged the state’s law prohibiting sex between teachers and 18-year-old students and lost in 2010 when the Washington Supreme Court ruled that the age of the student was irrelevant.

Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.