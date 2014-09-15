FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pregnant Philadelphia woman, unborn child, killed in shooting -police
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 15, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

Pregnant Philadelphia woman, unborn child, killed in shooting -police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - An unborn child whose mother was killed in a weekend shooting in Philadelphia has died after being delivered by Caesarian section.

Philadelphia police say Megan Doto, 26, was shot in the face while sitting in front of her house just before noon on Sunday. She was pronounced dead soon afterward at Temple University Hospital, where doctors performed an emergency C-section.

The baby was in critical condition before dying at 1:13 a.m. ET (0513 GMT) Monday.

Police said they have no suspects in the shooting.

On Facebook, Doto posted pictures of her pregnant belly, and said she would name the baby boy Carmine Joseph. She was due to deliver on Oct. 15.

Reporting by Daniel Kelley; Editing by Scott Malone and Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.