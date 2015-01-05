Court OKs trial for accused sniper in Pennsylvania trooper killing

Eric Matthew Frein, 31, is pictured in this October 2014 handout photo obtained by Reuters October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Pike County Correctional Facility/Files/Handout via Reuters

MILFORD, Pa. (Reuters) - A state judge ruled on Monday there was enough evidence to put survivalist Eric Frein on trial in the shooting of two Pennsylvania state troopers, setting the stage for prosecutors to seek the death penalty.

After a nearly five-hour hearing in Pike County Courthouse, Magisterial Judge Shannon Muir said Frein could stand trial on all charges against him in the Sept. 12 sniper attack that killed Corporal Bryon Dickson, 38, and wounded Trooper Alex Douglass, then 31, outside their barracks during a shift change.

Frein eluded authorities for 48 days, leading them on an $11 million manhunt in thick woods in the Pocono Mountains before being captured outside an abandoned airplane hangar near Tannersville, Pennsylvania, about 100 miles north of Philadelphia. The FBI had placed Frein on its Most Wanted list.

He is charged with first-degree murder, terrorism and other crimes. Prosecutors said they would seek the death penalty if he is convicted of the top count.

Frein’s lawyer, Michael Ruzzo, said in court his client had cooperated with authorities from the moment he was captured. Outside the courthouse, he said: “My goal is to save Mr. Frein’s life.”

Eric Matthew Frein exits the Pike County Courthouse with police officers after an arraignment in Milford, Pennsylvania, in this file photo taken October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela/Files

At the hearing, Dickson’s widow watched as security camera footage from the Blooming Grove barracks played in court showed her husband’s lifeless body lying on the ground and a cruiser zooming up from behind the building in a blocking maneuver to protect troopers who dragged him inside the building.

Another scene showed Douglass, shot in the hip area, dragging himself on his elbows into the barracks’ front door and colleagues pulling him out of the line of fire. A bullet was later found wedged inside the lobby in the glass of a receptionist’s booth, a trooper testified.

Frein, who lived with his parents in nearby Canadensis, often spend long periods in the woods, police said.

Searchers found a letter to his parents in which Frein said he was upset with where the country was headed and wanted to “wake people up,” according to an amended complaint. A journal apparently written by Frein coldly described the shooting, police said.

Frein had spent years planning the attack, but accidentally drove his Jeep into a pond afterward, police said. Frein was identified as a suspect after identification cards and ammunition were found in the Jeep.