Suspected gunman wrote letter about Pennsylvania ambush: CNN
October 6, 2014 / 7:20 PM / 3 years ago

Suspected gunman wrote letter about Pennsylvania ambush: CNN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Matthew Eric Frein, 31, of Canadensis, Pennsylvania, is shown in this undated handout photo provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Transport September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Pennsylvania Department of Transport/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - The survivalist accused of gunning down two Pennsylvania State Police troopers left a handwritten letter detailing the ambush and his escape, CNN reported on Monday.

The letter, believed to be written by 31-year-old suspect Eric Matthew Frein, was found during the manhunt for the sniper after the shooting on September 12, CNN reported, citing two unnamed law enforcement sources. The attack killed Corporal Bryon Dickson, 38, and left Trooper Alex Douglass, 31, critically wounded.

A spokesman for Pennsylvania State Police declined to confirm the report.

“I understand some networks are reporting information obtained through sources,” Trooper Tom Kelly said in an email. “This is the only official source and I cannot confirm anything reported by ‘sources.'”

CNN said it was unclear when and why the letter was written, and whether it was left on purpose or by accident. The network said that the letter did not offer a motive for the shooting, which took place during a shift change at the state police barracks in Blooming Grove, Pennsylvania, in the heart of the Pocono Mountains.

Frein, of Canadensis in Pennsylvania, remains at large. Police believe he is armed and dangerous.

Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Jonathan Allen and Eric Walsh

