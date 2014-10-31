FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prosecutor seeks death penalty in Pennsylvania police ambush
#U.S.
October 31, 2014

Prosecutor seeks death penalty in Pennsylvania police ambush

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Prosecutors will seek the death sentence for Eric Frein, the suspect in the September murder of a Pennsylvania state trooper, the district attorney of Pike County said on Thursday.

Frein, 31, was captured earlier Thursday after eluding a massive seven-week manhunt. He is the only suspect in a sniper ambush of two troopers on Sept. 12 that killed one officer and wounded the other, at a state police barracks in Blooming Grove, Pike County.

Pike County District Attorney Raymond Tonkin said he would seek capital punishment for Frein on a first degree murder charge and one count of homicide of a police officer.

Reporting By Frank McGurty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
