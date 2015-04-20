FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Three found shot to death in Pennsylvania hotel
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 20, 2015 / 12:45 AM / 2 years ago

Three found shot to death in Pennsylvania hotel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A man shot and killed another man and a woman before killing himself in a southern Pennsylvania hotel room on Sunday, police said.

The three were all found in a room at a Quality Inn in Springettsbury Township, about 100 miles west of Philadelphia.

“There’s no threat to anyone at this time that we’re aware of,” Springettsbury Township Police Chief Daniel Stump told a local CBS television affiliate.

No further details about the shooting were immediately available. Representatives for the police and the York County coroner could not be reached for further comment.

Springettsbury Township has a population of about 27,000.

Reporting by Mary Wisniewski in Chicago; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.