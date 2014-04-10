FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Student charged as adult in Pennsylvania stabbing rampage: police
April 10, 2014 / 12:33 AM / 3 years ago

Student charged as adult in Pennsylvania stabbing rampage: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 16-year-old Pennsylvania student was charged as an adult with multiple counts of attempted homicide and assault in the stabbing rampage that left 22 people wounded at his high school on Wednesday, a police official said.

Murrysville police Captain Rob Liermann identified the teen as Alex Hribal and said he faced four counts of attempted homicide and 21 counts of aggravated assault. A preliminary hearing is expected in seven to 10 days, he added.

Reporting by Elizabeth Daley; Editing by Dina Kyriakidou

