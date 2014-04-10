Student charged as adult in Pennsylvania stabbing rampage: police

(Reuters) - A 16-year-old Pennsylvania student was charged as an adult with multiple counts of attempted homicide and assault in the stabbing rampage that left 22 people wounded at his high school on Wednesday, a police official said.

Murrysville police Captain Rob Liermann identified the teen as Alex Hribal and said he faced four counts of attempted homicide and 21 counts of aggravated assault. A preliminary hearing is expected in seven to 10 days, he added.