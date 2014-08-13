October court date set for Pittsburgh-area teen accused in stabbings

PITTSBURGH (Reuters) - An October court date has been set for a high school student accused of stabbing 21 people at a Pittsburgh-area high school in April, but delays are expected, his lawyer said Wednesday.

Alex Hribal of Murraysville, Pennsylvania, is accused of entering Franklin Regional High School and wielding two kitchen knives, stabbing students and staff in his wake.

The student, who was 16 at the time of the stabbings, is being charged as an adult for the attack that left several students in critical condition. In June, he pleaded not guilty to 21 counts of attempted homicide and other charges.

Hribal has been held at the Westmoreland County juvenile detention facility since he was arrested at the school on April 9, according to his lawyer, Patrick Thomassey.

His court date has been set for Oct. 6 at the Westmoreland County Courthouse, the lawyer said.

Thomassey had previously asked for Hribal to be transferred to a mental health facility, but said he has not received a ruling on that request. He said he also has not received discovery from the prosecution.

Thomassey said he is not yet sure if he is going to request a jury trial for his client but said he intends to file a motion to have the case transferred to another jurisdiction.