FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pennsylvania man found guilty of murdering parents, twin brother
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 14, 2014 / 8:40 PM / 3 years ago

Pennsylvania man found guilty of murdering parents, twin brother

Elizabeth Daley

2 Min Read

PITTSBURGH (Reuters) - A Pennsylvania man has been found guilty but mentally ill in the sword-stabbing murders of his parents and twin brother, his lawyer’s office said on Thursday.

Joseph McAndrew Jr., 27, was convicted on Wednesday by Judge Gary Silow in Montgomery County Court of the March 2011 slayings after a seven-day trial. He had waived a jury trial.

He faces life in prison or in a mental facility, authorities said.

McAndrew was found guilty of killing his twin brother, James McAndrew, and his parents, Susan and Joseph McAndrew Sr., in the Philadelphia suburb of Gulph Mills, according to the office of his defense attorney, Paul Bauer.

A tenant of the family called 911, Assistant District Attorney Kevin Steele said, and McAndrew was arrested outside their home while trying to flee and told police that his family members were away when they lay dead inside.

A bloody sword, which McAndrew had used to stab his family, was found inside the house, according to prosecutors.

The issue raised throughout the trial was not McAndrew’s guilt but his mental competency, Bauer’s office said. McAndrew had gotten various mental health diagnoses and was collecting disability payments for his illness, it said.

McAndrew has been held in a locked ward at Norristown State Hospital, Steele said.

A court-ordered psychiatric evaluation will take place before his sentencing, the prosecutor said. No date for the sentencing was set.

Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Mohammad Zargham

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.