Body of missing Philadelphia college student pulled from river

HARRISBURG, Pa. (Reuters) - The body of a Philadelphia college student who went missing nearly six weeks ago was recovered Saturday from the Schuylkill River by a volunteer dive team that found the young man’s body a short distance from where he was last seen, his family said.

Shane Montgomery, 21, a senior at West Chester University, disappeared Nov. 26 after being ejected from a pub near the riverside while drinking with friends the night before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Montgomery’s family was present when his body was pulled from the river about a half-mile downstream from where he was last seen, according to a posting on a Facebook page dedicated to finding him.

”Today, we have done what we promised,” his parents said in the post. “We found and brought Shane home.”

It was still unclear what happened to Montgomery and whether his death was an accident or involved foul play.

The divers found Montgomery’s keys in the river on Dec. 21.

Hundreds of volunteers had joined in the search for the missing student and marchers in Philadelphia’s New Years Day Mummers Parade wore green ribbons to support the family.

The Philadelphia Police Department was not available for comment nor was the Medical Examiner’s Office.

It was not known when the cause of death will be determined.