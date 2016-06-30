FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. public pension assets edge up to $3.25 trillion in first quarter: Census
June 30, 2016 / 3:11 PM / a year ago

U.S. public pension assets edge up to $3.25 trillion in first quarter: Census

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Assets of the 100 biggest U.S. public employee pension systems rose a scant 0.09 percent to $3.25 trillion in the first quarter of 2016 from the prior quarter as earnings from investments slowed, U.S. Census data showed on Thursday.

The funds gained $14.4 billion on investments in the first three months of 2016, but that represented a 77 percent drop from the revised $62.3 billion earned in the prior quarter. Earnings fell 81 percent from the revised $75.1 billion in the same quarter last year.

Total contributions from both employers and employees fell 5.1 percent to a combined $39.8 billion from $41.9 billion in the previous quarter.

Corporate stock holdings grew from the previous quarter's total, rising to $1.19 trillion from $1.17 trillion. Holdings of corporate debt rebounded to $417.8 billion, a gain of 2 percent. That contrasts with a 1.9 percent drop in holdings of federal government securities.

Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Tom Brown

