Representative Barletta says he discussed becoming Trump's labor secretary
NEW YORK Republican congressman Lou Barletta of Pennsylvania said he met with President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday and discussed becoming his labor secretary.
WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter voiced opposition to extending a temporary government funding bill well into next year, saying it would negatively impact the military, including in the fight against Islamic State.
Washington has been operating since Oct. 1 under a stopgap spending bill, known as a “continuing resolution,” to keep most federal programs running. It expires on Dec. 9. House and Senate leaders are negotiating the end date for a new temporary funding bill.
"The most problematic shortfalls DoD (Department of Defense) will face in a long-term CR (continuing resolution) are in the operations and munitions accounts that fund counterterrorism operations and assistance in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, among other priorities," Carter wrote in the letter to top Congressional leaders.
Carter said the Pentagon had never been under such a situation during a presidential transition, calling it "unprecedented and unacceptable."
WASHINGTON The United States should prepare to use greater military power and covert action in Syria to help forge a political settlement to end the country's civil war, according to a bipartisan report to be released on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON The Senate will vote this week on a bill that would renew sanctions on Iran for 10 years, Senator Mitch McConnell, the chamber's Republican leader, said on Tuesday in remarks as he opened the daily session.