Pentagon nominee Carter says open to review Afghan drawdown plan
February 4, 2015 / 3:54 PM / 3 years ago

Pentagon nominee Carter says open to review Afghan drawdown plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s pick to lead the Pentagon told Congress on Wednesday he supported the existing drawdown plan for Afghanistan but he would be open to reviewing it if necessary, in comments that could appeal to opposition Republicans.

“The president has a plan. I support that plan. At the same time, it’s a plan,” Ash Carter said at his Senate confirmation hearing.“And If I’m confirmed and I ascertain as the years go by that we need to change that plan, I will recommend those changes to the president.”

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
