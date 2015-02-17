Defense Secretary Carter sworn in, calls for 'better use' of tax dollars

Ash Carter smiles before being sworn in as the new U.S. Secretary of Defense at the White House in Washington February 17, 2015. Carter served as the deputy defense secretary, the department's number two position, from 2011 to 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS MILITARY)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter was sworn in by Vice President Joe Biden in a ceremony at the White House on Tuesday after the U.S. Senate overwhelmingly voted to confirm him last week.

Carter, 60, served from 2011 to 2013 as deputy defense secretary, the Pentagon’s No. 2 position. He was confirmed by a vote of 93-5 on Thursday.

In a message to Department of Defense staff that was made public by the Pentagon, Carter said a top priority would be dealing with congressional funding limits that create “wasteful uncertainty” for defense programs.

“To win support from our fellow citizens for the resources we need, we must show that we can make better use of every taxpayer dollar,” Carter said.