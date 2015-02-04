FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Key to 'soon' retake Iraq territory from Islamic State: Carter
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
February 4, 2015 / 3:54 PM / 3 years ago

Key to 'soon' retake Iraq territory from Islamic State: Carter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s nominee to lead the Pentagon said on Wednesday retaking territory in Iraq from the Islamic State soon was strategically important but added he did not know the timing for upcoming offensives or when Iraqi forces would be ready.

“It’s important to get that territory back soon because you don’t want (Islamic State militants) to settle in and you don’t want the population to settle into having ISIL rule them in their barbaric way,” Ashton Carter said at his Senate confirmation hearing, using an acronym for the group.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.