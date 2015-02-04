Key to 'soon' retake Iraq territory from Islamic State: Carter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s nominee to lead the Pentagon said on Wednesday retaking territory in Iraq from the Islamic State soon was strategically important but added he did not know the timing for upcoming offensives or when Iraqi forces would be ready.

“It’s important to get that territory back soon because you don’t want (Islamic State militants) to settle in and you don’t want the population to settle into having ISIL rule them in their barbaric way,” Ashton Carter said at his Senate confirmation hearing, using an acronym for the group.