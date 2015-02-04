Pentagon nominee urges NATO members to boost defense spending

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - NATO members should increase military spending to live up to their commitments under the trans-Atlantic military alliance, Ashton Carter, President Barack Obama’s nominee to lead the Pentagon, said on Wednesday.

“They need to spend more on their own defense because their own defense is also our defense,” Carter told the Senate Armed Services Committee during a hearing on his nomination.

“I’d like to see them carry their full weight of being an ally,” he said.