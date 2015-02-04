FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Non-military pressure on Russia main 'center of gravity': Carter
February 4, 2015 / 8:16 PM / 3 years ago

Non-military pressure on Russia main 'center of gravity': Carter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s pick to lead the Pentagon appeared to qualify his support for the idea of providing arms to Ukraine, saying on Wednesday economic and political pressure on Russia “has to remain the main center of our effort in pushing back.”

Carter was pressed by a lawmaker at his Senate confirmation hearing to address concerns about escalation with Russia.

“Much as I incline in the direction I indicated this morning, I think the economic and political pressure on Russia has to remain the main center of gravity of our effort in pushing back,” Carter said.

“And the Europeans are critical to that. So European solidarity and NATO solidarity are critical in this regard.”

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Eric Walsh

