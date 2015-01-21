FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Air Force to re-evaluate bids in radar contract
January 21, 2015 / 7:32 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Air Force to re-evaluate bids in radar contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force confirmed on Wednesday that it would re-evaluate bids it had received for a long-range radar system, resolving protests filed by Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman about a contract won by Raytheon in October.

The Air Force said a new round of discussions with bidders on technical evaluations and pricing analysis may take about four months. It said it was taking the action after feedback from the Government Accountability Office, the congressional agency that reviews federal contract protests.

Reuters first reported the news on Tuesday.

“Depending on the responses, the additional discussions may result in a new source selection decision,” said Air Force spokesman Justin Oakes.

Lockheed welcomed the Air Force’s decision to address concerns raised about the competition for the Three-Dimensional Expeditionary Long-Range Radar (3DELRR).

No comment was immediately available from Raytheon and Northrop.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott

