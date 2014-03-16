FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Comedian and 'Tonight Show' regular David Brenner dies at 78
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
March 16, 2014 / 1:45 AM / 4 years ago

Comedian and 'Tonight Show' regular David Brenner dies at 78

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Comedian David Brenner and his girlfriend, champion figure skater Tai Babilonia, pose at an after party at the premiere of U.S singer-songwriter Barry Manilow's show 'Manilow: Music and Passion' at the Las Vegas Hilton Theatre in Las Vegas, Nevada in this February 24, 2005, file photo. REUTERS/Ethan Miller/Files

NEW YORK (Reuters) - David Brenner, a stand-up comedian who appeared regularly on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson,” died on Saturday in New York, a family spokesman said. He was 78.

Brenner, who had been battling cancer and performed most recently on New Year’s Eve, passed away at his home in New York surrounded by his family, publicist Jeff Abraham said.

The Pennsylvania native appeared on “The Tonight Show” more than 150 times and was known for poking fun at the commonplace aspects of life.

Brenner said his last wish was that $100 in small bills be placed in his left sock “just in case tipping is recommended where I‘m going,” according to the publicist.

Abraham said Brenner’s final resting spot will carry the epitaph: “If this is supposed to be a joke - then I don’t get it!”

Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Victoria Cavaliere and Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.