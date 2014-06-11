FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago Bulls player Ronnie Brewer pleads not guilty to DUI charges
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 11, 2014 / 11:25 PM / 3 years ago

Chicago Bulls player Ronnie Brewer pleads not guilty to DUI charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chicago Bulls' Ronnie Brewer celebrates a dunk on the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter of their NBA basketball game in Chicago January 20, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Chicago Bulls forward Ronnie Brewer pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges of driving under the influence of alcohol stemming from a February arrest following a traffic stop in Beverly Hills, California, prosecutors said

An attorney entered not guilty pleas on Brewer’s behalf to one count each of driving under the influence and driving with a blood-alcohol content of .08 or greater, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Brewer, 29, did not appear in court for the proceedings. Another hearing was scheduled in his case for July 15.

Prosecutors allege the National Basketball Association player had a blood-alcohol concentration of .15 percent when he was stopped by Beverly Hills police officers on February 19.

Brewer was drafted in 2006 after playing at the University of Arkansas and has played for the Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets in addition to the Bulls.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.