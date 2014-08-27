Ex-Chicago Bulls player Ronnie Brewer pleads no contest to DUI

Chicago Bulls' Ronnie Brewer celebrates a dunk on the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter of their NBA basketball game in Chicago January 20, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Former Chicago Bulls forward Ronnie Brewer pleaded no contest on Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol stemming from his February arrest in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles prosecutors said.

Brewer, 29, entered his plea through an attorney during a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court, Deputy District Attorney Stephen Miyata said, admitting that his blood-alcohol concentration on that night was .15 percent.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge sentenced Brewer to three years summary probation and ordered him to attend three months of alcohol abuse classes and 10 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, Miyata said.

A no contest plea is the legal equivalent of pleading guilty under California law.

Brewer was drafted in 2006 after playing at the University of Arkansas and has played for the Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets in addition to the Bulls.