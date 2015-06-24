FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lawsuit accuses Bobbi Kristina Brown's boyfriend of life-threatening injuries
Sections
Featured
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
June 24, 2015 / 8:55 PM / 2 years ago

Lawsuit accuses Bobbi Kristina Brown's boyfriend of life-threatening injuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, the only child of late singer Whitney Houston, was accused in a $10 million civil lawsuit filed on Wednesday of causing life-threatening injuries and stealing money from her bank accounts while she was in a coma.

The lawsuit against Nicholas Gordon was filed on the same day that the family of Bobbi Kristina announced she had been moved to hospice care, five months after being found face down and unresponsive in a bathtub at her suburban Atlanta home. The lawsuit was filed by the court-appointed conservator for Brown.

Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Patricia Reaney and Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.