Former President Carter has elective surgery on liver, office says

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter attends the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, Colorado August 25, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

(Reuters) - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter underwent elective surgery at Emory University Hospital and his prognosis is “excellent” for a full recovery, The Carter Center said on Monday.

Carter, 90, the 39th U.S. president, had an operation to remove a small mass in his liver, the center said.

“His operation proceeded without issues, and the prognosis is excellent for a full recovery,” the center said in a statement.

In May, Carter cut short a trip to Guyana after feeling unwell and returned to Atlanta. He had traveled to the South American country to observe national elections. At the time, the center said only that Carter departed after “not feeling well.”

The center was founded in 1982 by Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, in partnership with Emory University.

Carter, a Democrat, beat incumbent Gerald Ford to become president, serving from 1977 to 1981. He was defeated by Republican Ronald Reagan.