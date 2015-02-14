FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYT media reporter Carr died of cancer, cardiovascular disease: officials
February 14, 2015 / 11:55 PM / 3 years ago

NYT media reporter Carr died of cancer, cardiovascular disease: officials

Sharon Bernstein

2 Min Read

New York Times media columnist David Carr poses in a 2008 archive photo provided by his newspaper. Carr collapsed at the newspaper's office and died on February 13, 2015, the paper reported. REUTERS/Chester Higgins Jr/New York Times

(Reuters) - New York Times media columnist David Carr, a beloved and widely respected journalist who wrote a memoir about his struggles with addiction, died of lung cancer and cardiovascular disease, New York City’s medical examiner said on Saturday.

Carr collapsed at the Times’ offices on Thursday night and died at age 58. He was discovered unresponsive in the paper’s newsroom at 9 p.m. and was later pronounced dead, the Times said.

The medical examiner’s office concluded that Carr died of natural causes, including metastatic small cell neuroendocrine carcinoma of the lung, with hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease as contributing factors, said Julie Bolcer, a spokeswoman for the city agency.

In addition to his weekly column, Carr reported for the paper’s culture section and featured prominently in “Page One: Inside The New York Times,” a 2011 documentary on the publication.

Carr’s memoir, “The Night of the Gun,” which centered on his recovery from drug addiction, was published in 2008 by Simon and Schuster.

He was the second well-known U.S. journalist to have died suddenly in New York in the past two days.

On Wednesday, veteran CBS News correspondent Bob Simon was killed in a car accident on Manhattan’s West Side at the age of 73. Simon’s decades-long career included covering major overseas conflicts and surviving Iraqi prison.

Reporting by Sharon Bernstein

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
