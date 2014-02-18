FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Marines' daughter becomes Sports Illustrated swimsuit pinup
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
February 18, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 4 years ago

U.S. Marines' daughter becomes Sports Illustrated swimsuit pinup

Jon Herskovitz

2 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - With parents who met while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, Hannah Ferguson seemed destined for a life in uniform.

Instead, the girl from rural Texas ended up as a model who is one of the featured rookies in the iconic Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue that will be released on Tuesday.

“My Dad has Sports Illustrated calendars in his shop. I would always flip through them and look at them and daydream about one day being able to do that. I never thought it would come true,” she told Reuters in a telephone interview.

During their time in the Marines, her father was a sniper and her mother was a drill instructor.

Ferguson, 22, said her upbringing in rural San Angelo was strict, with farm animals to feed and chores to be done. She got into modeling when she won a local contest after graduating from high school.

“Once I found out I won, I moved to Dallas and started modeling, and six months later, I came to New York,” she said.

Since then, her job has taken her around the world, with her photo shoot for Sports Illustrated in the Caribbean island of St. Lucia. The assignment also meant that she had to sit through an 18-hour body painting for one of the shoots. Appearing in the pages of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition, the magazine’s most widely read issue every year, can launch a model’s career.

To unwind, Ferguson said she likes to bake and go to the gun range.

”My parents have been really supportive. Some people have asked, ‘It is swimwear and you are showing a lot of skin. How do they feel about that?’

“They are happy that I am chasing my dream.”

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Jan Paschal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.