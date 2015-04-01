Grandson of Getty oil founder J. Paul Getty found dead in Los Angeles

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The grandson of billionaire Getty oil founder J. Paul Getty was found dead on Tuesday afternoon at his home in Los Angeles, his parents confirmed in a statement through a family spokesman.
Andrew Getty’s parents, Ann and Gordon, confirmed the 47-year-old’s death in the statement. It said the family was requesting privacy during “this extremely difficult time” and that further details would be released as they become available.
Reporting by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Paul Tait