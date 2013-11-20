Evangelist Billy Graham in hospital for respiratory issue

Billy Graham is pictured during a celebration for his 95th birthday in Asheville, North Carolina, in this November 7, 2013 handout photo provided by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. REUTERS/Billy Graham Evangelistic Association/Handout via Reuters

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (Reuters) - U.S. evangelist Billy Graham is being treated for respiratory congestion and is expected to be hospitalized for several days, his spokesman said on Wednesday.

Graham, who celebrated his 95th birthday earlier this month at a party attended by nearly 900 guests, including celebrities, was admitted on Tuesday to a hospital near his home in the North Carolina mountains.

“Mr. Graham is in the hospital with a respiratory congestion issue, similar to what he had a few weeks ago,” said spokesman Mark DeMoss. “As was the case then, we expect he will be able to return home in a day or two.”

Graham, know for his dynamic delivery of Christian gospel in America during seven decades in the pulpit, is in frail health and has been hospitalized on a number of occasions in recent years. At his birthday celebration on November 7, he sat in a wheelchair and spoke only briefly to his guests.