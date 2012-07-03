FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2012 / 7:22 PM / in 5 years

Factbox: Andy Griffith's key film, TV roles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actor Andy Griffith, whose portrayal of a small-town sheriff in the 1960s made “The Andy Griffith Show” one of television’s most enduring shows, died on Tuesday at his North Carolina home. He was 86.

Below is a list of some of Griffith’s most notable roles in film and on television:

- 1957, film “A Face In The Crowd” as Larry ‘Lonesome’ Rhodes.

- 1960, TV show “The Danny Thomas Show” as Sheriff Andy Taylor.

- 1960-1968, TV show “The Andy Griffith Show” as Sheriff Andy Taylor.

- 1968-1969, TV show “Mayberry R.F.D.” as Sheriff Andy Taylor.

- 1971, TV show “The New Andy Griffith Show” as Andy Sawyer.

- 1977, TV mini-series “Washington: Behind Closed Doors.”

- 1978-1979, TV mini-series “Centennial.”

- 1986-1995, TV show “Matlock” as Attorney Benjamin Matlock.

Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and Philip Barbara

