FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NHL's Jarret Stoll arrested for cocaine, MDMA possession
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 18, 2015 / 4:39 AM / 2 years ago

NHL's Jarret Stoll arrested for cocaine, MDMA possession

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Los Angeles Kings player Jarret Stoll was arrested on Friday at a Las Vegas resort pool for carrying cocaine and the party drug MDMA, also known as “Molly,” officials said.

The Canadian-born Stoll was taken into custody around 4:30 p.m. local time at the MGM Grand Hotel’s Wet Republic pool, Las Vegas Police Lieutenant Michael Mauntel said.

Online inmate records for the Clark County Detention Center on Friday evening showed that Stoll, 32, was being held on $5,000 cash bail. By 10:30 p.m. local time, Stoll no longer appeared in the jail’s online record system.

The Canadian-born Stoll has been with the Kings since 2008, winning two titles with the club, after previously playing for the Edmonton Oilers.

“Our organization is concerned and has begun conducting a thorough internal investigation,” the Kings said in a statement. “While we continue to actively gather facts, we are withholding further comment at this time.”

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.