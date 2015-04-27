Gunshots fired at rapper Lil Wayne's tour buses on Georgia highway

Rapper Lil Wayne sings "Take Me Out To The Ball Game" during the seventh inning stretch in Game 6 of the MLB NLCS playoff baseball series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - Multiple gunshots were fired early Sunday into two buses carrying Grammy-winning rap music star Lil Wayne and his entourage on a Georgia highway following a performance in Atlanta, but no one was hurt, police said.

About a dozen people were aboard the two buses together when the pre-dawn shooting occurred on Interstate 285 near the junction of Interstate 75, northwest of Atlanta, Cobb County police spokesman Sergeant Dana Pierce said.

By the time police arrived, most of the individuals from Wayne’s group had left the scene, and the few remaining told officers they believed the shots were fired from “some type of white car” on the highway, Pierce said.

Atlanta police spokeswoman Elizabeth Espy was quoted by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper as saying there were two suspect vehicles involved, possibly a sports car and a sport utility vehicle, both white.

Police have no suspects, “nor was anybody injured on the bus, fortunately,” Pierce said, adding he had no immediate explanation of what might have precipitated such a shooting.

According to the Journal-Constitution and the celebrity news website TMZ, Wayne, 32, performed Saturday night at the Compound nightclub in Atlanta. TMZ said other passengers on the buses included executive’s of Wayne’s label, Young Money, and other recording artists, including Lil Twist and Hood.

Last month, a report of a shooting at a Miami Beach home belonging to Wayne, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., was declared a hoax by police after investigators found no evidence of victims or gunfire.

Wayne won Grammy awards in 2008 for best rap album, best rap song, best rap solo performance and was part of the award-winning best rap group performance. The New Orleans native has had run-ins with the law on weapons and drug charges and went to prison in New York in a gun case.

Wayne’s representatives were not immediately available for comment.