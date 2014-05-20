FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Actor Michael Jace arrested for murder of his wife
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 20, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

Actor Michael Jace arrested for murder of his wife

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Actor Michael Jace, known for playing a cop in the television drama “The Shield,” was charged with murder on Tuesday after his wife was found shot to death in their Los Angeles-area home, police said.

Jace, 51, was being held on $1 million bail, police said.

His wife, 40-year-old April Jace, was found dead at the home in the Hyde Park section of South Los Angeles when police responded to a report of domestic violence shortly after 8:30 p.m. local time on Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting took place in the presence of the couple’s two young children, according to media reports.

Jace is best known for his role in the FX television drama “The Shield,” as Los Angeles Police Detective Julien Lowe, a Christian who is conflicted about his sexuality. He has also had several movie roles.

Reporting By Carey Gillam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.