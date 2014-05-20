Actor Michael Jace arrested for murder of his wife

(Reuters) - Actor Michael Jace, known for playing a cop in the television drama “The Shield,” was charged with murder on Tuesday after his wife was found shot to death in their Los Angeles-area home, police said.

Jace, 51, was being held on $1 million bail, police said.

His wife, 40-year-old April Jace, was found dead at the home in the Hyde Park section of South Los Angeles when police responded to a report of domestic violence shortly after 8:30 p.m. local time on Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting took place in the presence of the couple’s two young children, according to media reports.

Jace is best known for his role in the FX television drama “The Shield,” as Los Angeles Police Detective Julien Lowe, a Christian who is conflicted about his sexuality. He has also had several movie roles.