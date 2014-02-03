Joan Mondale, wife of former U.S. vice president, dies at 83

File picture of former Vice President Walter Mondale and his wife Joan. - RTXLM2V

MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) - Joan Mondale, the wife of former U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale and a champion of the arts, died on Monday, her family said in a statement. She was 83.

Mondale, who had entered hospice on Friday, died on Monday afternoon with the former vice president, her sons Ted and William, and other family members at her side, said the statement released through their church.

“We are grateful for the expressions of love and support we have received. Joan was greatly loved by many. We will miss her dearly,” Walter Mondale said in a statement.

A service will be held on Saturday at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Minneapolis, the statement said.