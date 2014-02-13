FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former U.S. Vice President Mondale recovering after heart surgery
#U.S.
February 13, 2014 / 2:05 AM / 4 years ago

Former U.S. Vice President Mondale recovering after heart surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) - Former U.S. Vice President Walter “Fritz” Mondale underwent heart surgery on Wednesday at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, his family said in a statement.

Mondale, 86, who served as vice president in the Carter administration and as U.S. ambassador to Japan for the Clinton administration, underwent surgery less than a week after attending a memorial service for his wife of 58 years, Joan Mondale, who died on February 3.

“He is resting comfortably and is expected to make a full recovery,” the statement said. “His family requests privacy at this time.”

Mondale, a liberal Democrat who served in the U.S. Senate before becoming vice president, lost the 1984 presidential election in a landslide to President Ronald Reagan.

Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
