FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Comedian John Pinette found dead in Pittsburgh hotel room at age 50
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
April 7, 2014 / 2:15 AM / 3 years ago

Comedian John Pinette found dead in Pittsburgh hotel room at age 50

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Comedian John Pinette addresses the crowd during the 2008 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Awards Ceremony in New York in this December 5, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

(Reuters) - John Pinette, a stand-up comedian who guest-starred as the victim of a carjacking in the final episode of the comedy show Seinfeld, has died at age 50, an official said on Sunday.

Pinette was found dead inside a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, hotel room on Saturday, an official with the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Pinette died from natural causes and was discovered by family members, the official said.

A native of Boston, Pinette was known for making jokes about his weight during his stand-up performances whose titles included “I‘m Starvin’!” and “Show Me the Buffet.” In 2011, his “Still Hungry” special premiered on Comedy Central.

Pinette also appeared in movies like “Junior,” “The Punisher” and “Dear God.”

In the final episode of Seinfeld, Pinette portrayed an overweight man who gets carjacked at gunpoint. The show’s stars stand by and watch the incident and make fun of the man’s weight before they are arrested by a police officer for violating the “Good Samaritan Law.”

The medical examiner’s official said Pinette was in Pittsburgh to attend a wedding.

(This story has been refiled to fix typo in Pittsburgh in headline)

Reporting by Kevin Gray; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.