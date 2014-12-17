Ex-wife of Deion Sanders sentenced to week in Texas jail over custody

DALLAS (Reuters) - The former wife of Hall of Fame football player Deion Sanders was booked into jail on Tuesday after a Texas judge sentenced her to serve seven days for violating a custody agreement by not returning the couple’s children on time, his attorney said.

Pilar Sanders appeared in court in suburban Dallas without an attorney for a hearing requested by Deion Sanders’ attorney Rick Robertson who requested changes to the divorce decree and an injunction to stop her from disparaging her ex-husband.

As part of the ruling from Collin County District Judge Ray Wheless, Pilar Sanders’ visitation rights were suspended indefinitely and she was ordered to remove all statements that are damaging to her ex-husband, Robertson said.

“We won on all parts,” Robertson said.

Pilar Sanders was not immediately available for comment.

Deion Sanders sued his ex-wife for defamation last month, accusing her of falsely claiming on social media he was abusive to her and their children and making inflammatory statements on the TV show, “The O‘Reilly Factor.”

The Sanders’ divorce was finalized in June 2013 with Deion Sanders awarded custody of the couple’s three children and Pilar Sanders granted visitation rights.

A trial on the defamation suit will be held in March.