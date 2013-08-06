FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pennsylvania toddler, ill with leukemia, dies after serving as 'best man'
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
August 6, 2013 / 3:11 PM / in 4 years

Pennsylvania toddler, ill with leukemia, dies after serving as 'best man'

Francesca Trianni

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A terminally ill 2-year-old Pennsylvania boy who served as best man at his parents wedding this weekend has died, his mother said.

Logan Stevenson, who had leukemia, died in his mother’s arms on Monday night at the family’s home in western Pennsylvania.

“He is with angels and he’s in no more pain,” Christine Swidorsky Stevenson, the boy’s mother, wrote on her Facebook page. “No more sickness, no more hospitals.”

The boy, who was born on October 22, 2010, was diagnosed shortly after his first birthday with acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow. His parents, who had been delaying their wedding, decided to get married once they found out their son only had a few weeks to live, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

The couple wanted Logan to see them marry and be included in family photos.

At the August 3 wedding ceremony, the boy wore a tan suit and an orange shirt, and fell asleep with his head on his grandmother’s shoulder, the newspaper reported.

Reporting by Francesca Trianni; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.