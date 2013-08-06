Pennsylvania toddler, ill with leukemia, dies after serving as 'best man'

(Reuters) - A terminally ill 2-year-old Pennsylvania boy who served as best man at his parents wedding this weekend has died, his mother said.

Logan Stevenson, who had leukemia, died in his mother’s arms on Monday night at the family’s home in western Pennsylvania.

“He is with angels and he’s in no more pain,” Christine Swidorsky Stevenson, the boy’s mother, wrote on her Facebook page. “No more sickness, no more hospitals.”

The boy, who was born on October 22, 2010, was diagnosed shortly after his first birthday with acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow. His parents, who had been delaying their wedding, decided to get married once they found out their son only had a few weeks to live, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

The couple wanted Logan to see them marry and be included in family photos.

At the August 3 wedding ceremony, the boy wore a tan suit and an orange shirt, and fell asleep with his head on his grandmother’s shoulder, the newspaper reported.