Comedian Tracy Morgan released from rehab center following NJ crash
July 12, 2014 / 8:20 PM / 3 years ago

Comedian Tracy Morgan released from rehab center following NJ crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tracy Morgan participates during the HBO summer Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, California August 7, 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten/Files

(Reuters) - Comedian Tracy Morgan was released from a rehabilitation center to finish his recovery from a New Jersey car crash at home, his spokesman Lewis Kay said on Saturday, just days after the actor sued Wal-Mart Stores Inc for negligence.

Morgan, best known for his roles on the TV shows “30 Rock” and “Saturday Night Live,” was critically injured in the June crash near Cranbury, New Jersey, when a Wal-Mart truck slammed into the back of a Mercedes limo bus carrying Morgan and several others, flipping it over. The actor had been recuperating at an undisclosed rehabilitation center.

Kay did not provide the date of the comedian’s release or other details.

(The story was refiled to clarify that announcement on Saturday but that time of release not clear)

Reporting by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Marguerita Choy

