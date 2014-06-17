FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Entertainment News
June 17, 2014 / 2:20 AM / 3 years ago

Comic Tracy Morgan improving after crash, out of critical condition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Actor Tracy Morgan speaks during the taping of the Spike TV special tribute "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only" at the Saban theatre in Beverly Hills, California November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Comedian Tracy Morgan’s health was upgraded to fair condition on Monday as he continued to show signs of improvement after being badly injured in a highway crash earlier this month, a publicist for the star said.

Morgan, 45, was admitted to a New Jersey hospital in critical condition after a multivehicle highway crash on June 7. Publicist Lewis Kay said “his personality is certainly starting to come back.”

The former “Saturday Night Live” comedian suffered injuries including a broken leg, nose and ribs crash on the New Jersey Turnpike that killed fellow comedian James “Jimmy Mack” McNair.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
