FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. returns stolen artwork to Peru
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Arts
October 22, 2014 / 10:51 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. returns stolen artwork to Peru

Jim Forsyth

2 Min Read

Homeland Security agents prepare to pack a stolen colonial-era painting being returned to the government of Peru in this undated handout photo provided by Homeland Security in San Antonio Texas, October 22, 2104. REUTERS/Homeland Security/Handout via Reuters

SAN ANTONIO (Reuters) - U.S. officials returned two stolen, colonial-era paintings to the government of Peru on Wednesday in a repatriation ceremony at the San Antonio Museum of Art.

The paintings from the late 18th century were stolen from the altarpiece of a church in Peru in 2001 and sold years later by a Texas auction house to a private collector. They are images of St. Vincent Ferrer and St. Anthony Abbott and valued at about $10,000 apiece.

“The cultural treasures returned today do not belong in the hands of a private collector,” said Special Agent in Charge Janice Ayala of Homeland Security Investigations in San Antonio. “They belong to the people of Peru who can appreciate their cultural heritage.”

Harold Forsyth, the ambassador of Peru to the United States, said the recovery of the artwork was a “moral triumph” for his country.

Ayala said the man who bought the stolen paintings would not be charged but was out the money he paid for them. The agency was tipped off about the stolen paintings in 2009 and it took several years for them to be able to return the art works to the Peruvian government.

Homeland Security Investigations has the authority under federal law to seize artworks illegally brought into the United States, especially those that have been reported lost or stolen.

Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.