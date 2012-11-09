FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama accepts Petraeus resignation, voices confidence in CIA
November 9, 2012 / 8:39 PM / in 5 years

Obama accepts Petraeus resignation, voices confidence in CIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Friday accepted the resignation of CIA Director David Petraeus, praised him as one of the most outstanding generals of his generation and expressed confidence that the intelligence agency would continue to thrive.

Petraeus, a highly decorated former combat commander who took over at the CIA in 2011, said earlier in a message to the CIA workforce that he was stepping down because of an extramarital affair.

“I am completely confident that the CIA will continue to thrive and carry out its essential mission, and I have the utmost confidence in Acting Director Michael Morell,” Obama said in a written statement.

Obama said his thoughts and prayers were with Petraeus and his wife. “I wish them the very best at this difficult time,” he said.

Reporting By Matt Spetalnick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
