Philadelphia doctor guilty of murdering infants in late-term abortions

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - A Philadelphia abortion doctor was found guilty on Monday of murdering three babies during late-term abortions at a clinic serving low-income women.

Dr. Kermit Gosnell, 72, who ran the now-shuttered Women’s Medical Society Clinic, faces the possibility of the death penalty in the case that focused on whether the infants were born alive and then killed.

He was accused of delivering live babies during late-term abortions and then deliberately severing their spinal cords.

The jury heard five weeks of testimony in Common Pleas Court in Philadelphia and deliberated for ten days.